New Delhi, August 12: Indian National Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi on Wednesday died due to Cardiac Arrest at his residence in Ghaziabad. The national party informed about the demise of its spokesperson through the official Twitter handle. Reports suggest that he was representing Congress on a news channel a few hours ago.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," Congress Twitter handle tweeted.

Congress Tweet:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Congress National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: “Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!!

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that he is saddened by the demise of Tyagi. "Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

