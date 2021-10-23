Rajkot, October 23: The Rajkot police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old goldsmith for allegedly stealing gold worth more than Rs 5 crore. The accused was identified as Tejas alias Boby Ranpara. According to the police, Ranpara fled with gold worth Rs 5.29 crore belonging to traders because he was under debt due to huge losses in gambling and betting. The accused is said to be a compulsive gambler. Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Rapes Sister-In-Law's Minor Sister In Rajkot; Arrested.

According to a report by Times of India, Ranpara was working as goldsmith in Rajkot for the last eight years. Like other goldsmiths in Rajkot, he would take gold from traders on "kutcha" notes and give back jewellery of the same weight in return. A few days ago, Ranpara, who had a total 10.495kg of gold worth Rs 5.29 crore belonging to 12 traders, became untraceable. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged.

Acting on the complaint, the Rajkot police initiated a probe and managed to nab Ranpara on Friday. Cops said after Ranpara lost big amount in gambling and betting, his debt increased. In a bid to pay for losses, the accused fled with gold worth Rs 5.29 crore, they added. Gujarat: 28-Year-Old Woman Sets Self And Two Minor Sons On Fire in Rajkot DIstrict After Argument With Mother-In-Law.

"He was under debt and to pay back to his lenders. Ranpara paid his lenders with the gold. We are interrogating him to know about who the lenders were and to whom he had given the gold to," a police official was quoted as saying. Further investigation was underway. Earlier this week, two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a gold plate worth Rs 36.8 lakh from a gold plating firm.

