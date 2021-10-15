Rajkot, October 15: In an incident of sexual assault against women, a 35-year-old man allegedly raped his sister-in-law’s minor sister in Gujarat’s Rajkot district. The incident took place six months ago in Kotda-Sangani village of the district. However, the 14-year-old girl narrated her ordeal recently. The girl’s mother registered a complaint against the accused. The accused was arrested on Thursday. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the rape survivor went to her sister’s home six months ago. When the minor’s sister and her husband went to work, the accused took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped the girl twice. At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at the home of her sister. Surat Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped in Sachin GIDC, Case Registered Against Unidentified Accused.

The entire matter surfaced after the girl experienced a change in her menstrual cycle. “The minor did not tell anyone about it till a few days ago when she experienced a change in her menstrual cycle. It was only when her mother inquired, the girl told her about the incident,” reported a media house quoting a police official as saying.

The rape survivor’s mother approached the police and lodged the complaint against the accused. The accused was finally arrested on Thursday. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

