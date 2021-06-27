New Delhi, June 27: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with 300 veterans in Leh, as part of his three-day visit to Ladakh, and reiterated the government's commitment towards the welfare of ex-servicemen. Singh interacted with 300 veterans, including Ashok Chakra winner Naib Subedar (Honorary) Chhering Mutup (Retd) and Maha Vir Chakra winner Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), at Leh.

In his address, Singh lauded the unparalleled dedication of the veterans in ensuring safety and security of the nation, reiterating the government's commitment towards the welfare of the ex-servicemen. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to roll out 'One Rank One Pension' scheme, ending a decades long wait, was a testimony to the government's unwavering commitment towards the welfare and satisfaction of the veterans. Rajnath Singh Embarks on Three-Day Visit to Ladakh, Will Inaugurate Infrastructural Projects Constructed by Border Roads Organisation.

Rajnath Singh's Tweet

Had a wonderful interaction with the veterans of the Armed Forces in Leh today. Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ is committed to the welfare of Ex-Servicemen. Sharing the link of my speech. https://t.co/CDJZlekVzA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 27, 2021

"Our aim is to take care of you in the same way as you all have taken care of the security of the country," he said. Listing out other measures taken by the Modi government to ensure the welfare of the veterans, the minister said a number of steps have been taken to address the issue of resettlement, including organising job fairs through Directorate General Resettlement, in which a large number of veterans were given employment.

He added that a number of online services under 'Digital India' have been introduced for the veterans. These include launch of 'e-Sehat' portal to provide tele-medicine services, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the introduction of Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to address the problems faced by the ex-servicemen.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh Shri R.K. Mathur, MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane and General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi were present on the occasion.

Later, Singh met the elected representatives of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Leh, Kargil and officials. During his stay, he will inaugurate infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and interact with troops deployed in the region.

