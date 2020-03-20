Ram Navami 2020 Celebrations Will Take Place in Ayodhya, No Plans to Cancel, Says VHP Spokesman Sharad Sharma

Ram Navami (File image/PTI)

Lucknow, March 20: There are no plans to cancel any programmes related to Ram Navami in Ayodhya, except for the processions and Ramkot Parikrama that is taken out on the eve of the Ram Navami. The Ramkot Parikrama is also a procession of sorts that culminates in a meeting.

Talking to IANS, VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said that all programmes related to Ran Navami will take place as usual. Ram Navami 2020 Celebrations in Ayodhya Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

"Recitation of Ram Charitra Manas and Sunderkand takes place at various temples during Navratri and will be held. Other functions will also be held. We have only called off the Shobha Yatra and Rath Yatra because this leads to large congregation of devotees," he said.

He also discounted reports attributing cancellation of Ram Navami functions in Ayodhya to Mahant Kalyan Das. "I do not know who is Mahant Kalyan Das. He is neither a member of VHP and nor a member of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas," said the VHP spokesman.

Temples in Ayodhya remain open even though major temples in Lucknow including Mankameshwar temple and Hanuman Setu temple have been closed in view of the Corona scare.