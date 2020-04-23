Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighted in India's Kerala and Karnataka; Fasts to Begin in Both States From Tomorrow

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kozhikode/Udupi, April 23: The new moon, marking the end of current Islamic month of Shaban and beginning of Ramadan, was seen in coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka. The two states of South India would begin the fasts from tomorrow. The rest of India barring Jammu & Kashmir will look for the crescent tomorrow. Ramadan Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates on April 23, 2020: Crescent Sighting For 29th Shaban Underway, Announcement Shortly.

In Kerala, the moon was sighted in Kappad region of Kozhikode district. The region, located at the outermost coastal strip of south-western India, has a geographical location which allows it to catch a glimpse of the new moon before the mainland. Ramzan 2020 Moon Sighting in India's Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala Live News Updates: Moon Sighted in Karnataka, Ramadan Fasts to Begin From Tomorrow.

In Karnataka, the moon was sighted in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The respective hilla committees have announced that the Ramadan would begin from tomorrow, April 24. In the rest of India, testimonies are invited by the moon-sighting bodies tomorrow to mark the start of the holy month from Saturday.

Kerala and Karnataka are likely to share the lunar month with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -- where an announcement is expected shortly on the sighting of hilal crescent. The neighbouring nations in the Middle East would also be announcing later today.