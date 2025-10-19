Ranchi, October 19: In a shocking Jharkhand murder case, a 47-year-old restaurant owner, Vijay Kumar Nag, was shot dead in Ranchi on Saturday night after a violent dispute over a food order. The incident occurred at Chowpatty Restaurant in the Kanke area, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, a youth named Abhishek Kumar Nag ordered vegetarian biryani from the restaurant. Upon reaching home, he allegedly discovered non-vegetarian biryani in the parcel. Enraged, he called the restaurant owner to complain, leading to a heated argument. Moments later, the accused returned to the restaurant and confronted Vijay. During the altercation, Abhishek allegedly drew a pistol and shot Vijay in the chest, killing him on the spot. Brawl Breaks Out at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar Between Restaurant Staff and Customers Over Discarding Used Plates; Several Injured, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

The victim was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where doctors declared him dead. The restaurant shooting in Ranchi quickly drew public outrage, as locals and family members blocked Kanke-Pithoria Road on Sunday morning, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprit. The protest caused heavy traffic disruption until police officers and local representatives intervened with assurances of quick action. Hapur: Wife Catches Husband Red-Handed With Girlfriend at Restaurant in UP, Thrashes Woman in Front of Crowd as Husband Flees Scene; Video Goes Viral.

Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar confirmed that a special police team is conducting raids to track down the accused. CCTV footage is being reviewed to verify details and gather evidence. Kanke police officer-in-charge Prakash Rajak stated that law and order have been restored after the public was assured of swift justice.

This Ranchi crime news story highlights growing public concern over rising violent disputes in Jharkhand. Police have promised to arrest the suspect within 24 hours and ensure justice for the victim’s family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

