New Delhi: Motivating Delhiites to participate in the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign of the Delhi Government, Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai said that the people of Delhi must prompt five of their peers, friends or acquaintances to play their part in reducing the pollution in Delhi by switching their vehicles off while waiting at the traffic signals. He also said that starting November 2, the campaign will be launched in all the 272 wards in Delhi.

Today, Cabinet Minister Shri Imran Hussain joined Shri Gopal Rai at Delhi Gate near Darya Ganj to sensitize people towards ensuring that they switch their vehicles off at the traffic signals. Shri Imran Hussain said that the people of Delhi are constantly joining this campaign and are switching off their vehicles at red lights to curb the pollution in the city. Delhi Government to Provide Advance Special Festival Package to Its Employees.

Shri Gopal Rai said, "We have deployed environmental marshals at all traffic signal crossings across Delhi. We are witnessing more and more public support towards the red light on campaign of the Delhi government. This campaign is running in all 70 constituencies in Delhi. Today the team of women marshals have taken the lead in spreading awareness about the campaign. Cabinet Minister Shri Imran Hussain ji is heading the campaign today, and in the coming days, other cabinet ministers will be taking charge to spread awareness. Starting November 2, the campaign will be launched in all the 272 wards across Delhi."

"I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, make at least five people around you aware about the campaign and motivate them to switch their vehicles off at traffic signals, be it a bike, a car, an auto or any vehicle, to reduce the harmful effects of pollution in the city. This campaign can reduce around 15-20% pollution in Delhi. The people of Delhi have done some commendable work previously, and I am certain that they will defeat pollution this time as well," he added. After 99% Results, Delhi Govt School Students Set Another Performance Benchmark in JEE and NEET Exams, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On the question of traffic jams, Shri Gopal Rai said, "It is the season of Diwali and traffic jams during Diwali are a common sight in Delhi. But by following the campaign, we can reduce the pollution caused due to idling of vehicles during traffic jams."