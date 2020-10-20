New Delhi, October 20: 53 students of schools run by the Delhi Government have cleared the Advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and 569 students have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the students and teachers on their record-breaking achievement. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, stories of hope have emerged of students from humble backgrounds who fought all odds to qualify these exams with flying colours.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal applauded students studying in government-run schools in Delhi on their commendable performance in NEET and JEE. Arvind Kejriwal said, "NEET, formerly known as All India in pre- medical Test, conducted for students who wish to study in undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private colleges in India, recently announced its results. Around 569 students from schools run by the Delhi government qualified for the exam. Out of these 569 students, 67% which is approximately 379 are girls. I am extremely proud of the fact that girls have performed extremely well.

Talking about JEE the CM said, "Around 443 students from government schools cleared JEE Mains and 53 have qualified for JEE Advanced and have secured a seat for themselves in IITs." The Joint Entrance Examination is the examination organised by NTA for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture colleges including IITs. Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am apprising you about these students and their background because talent isn’t determined by money. If given an equal opportunity and right to quality education, children belonging to lower-middle-class families have the ability to achieve greater heights."

He said, “I congratulate all these students and their parents on their outstanding achievement. This is a testament that Delhi government schools are undergoing a revolutionary change and students from poor families studying in these schools are paving the way to success. I believe that providing equal and quality education to all is the only way by which we can eradicate poverty from this nation, an issue we have been fighting with since the past 70 years. These students are inspirations for all those who are currently pursuing their schooling. If these students with limited means can do it, so can you."

The CM said, "I want to promise to every student that they need not worry about financial resources. All students who have cleared 12th and who lack resources for higher education, but have secured admission in colleges, Delhi government has scholarships to offer and any student, rich or poor can get a loan amount of upto Rs 10 lakh without submitting any collateral from Delhi Government and can exercise their right to education."

Sisodia said, " The Delhi Government school students shine in the advanced JEE and NEET qualifying results; make the city proud." He said, "Many Delhi government school students are the first in their families to become doctors and engineers."