Republic Day Parade 2020: CRPF Women Bikers Debut With Daredevilry at R-Day Parade, Watch Video

CRPF Women Bikers at Republic Day Parade 2020 Parade (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIB_India)

New Delhi, January 26: Women bikers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) named as 'CRPF Women Daredevils' showcased their daring stunts at India's 71st Republic Day parade. Leading the Dare Devils was Inspector Seema Nag, who was seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle. Head Constable Meena Chaudhary displayed the ready position to fire two 9mm pistols in both her hands while balancing herself amazingly on her motorcycle. Republic Day 2020 Live News Updates: PM Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Leave as R-Day Parade Concludes.

Thereafter, four daredevils donning the different uniforms worn by the force while balancing themselves on one motorcycle rolled down the Rajpath. The formation was led by Head Constable Katke Lata. Following them was the superb daredevilry of the four daredevil women motorcycle riders. In this, three riders aimed their rifles in different directions while riding a solo motorcycle which was being driven by Constable Sonia. Republic Day 2020: Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens Under Constitution of India.

PIB India Tweet:

Whoever said diamonds were a woman's best friend was definitely not talking of these women from @crpfindia Led by Inspector Seema Nag, these motorcycle borne dare devils are as good on bikes as they are with weapons#RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/wBYXzu5PsQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

After that, CRPF Flag March where seven daredevil women riders were seen carrying the flag of CRPF came on Rajpath. This formation was led by Head Constable Pratima Behra."We waited so long to be part of Republic Day parade. We all are very excited. Many among us were on leave. We cancelled it due to practice," Sima Nag, Inspector, CRPF had said earlier.

Another woman rider of CRPF daredevil, Pratima Behra had told ANI, "This is like dream come true. This is a proud moment for us. I was at home for holidays but when I got to know about this so I called off my holidays and join to practice for the Republic Day parade.

"A total of 65 CRPF women performed 9 motorcycle-borne stunts on 18 Royal Enfield Classic 350s."It is their (women) determination and motivation that they are practising with full josh. They all are very excited and it is a good opportunity for them. They will make us proud," DIG training, CRPF had said.