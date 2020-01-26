New Delhi, January 26: The 71st Republic Day is being observed across India today, with the marquee celebrations scheduled to be held at Rajpath in the national capital. The iconic Republic Day parade, which highlights the strength and diversity of India, will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to end at 11:30 am. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Republic Day 2020.

The parade will be witnessed by the entire Indian political establishment, including leaders cutting across party lines. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be seated alongside the chief guest - visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Republic Day 2020: List of Tableaux to Feature in R-Day Parade.

The parade this year would witness a total of 26 tableaux - 15 from the states, one from the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and six from central ministries and departments. The tableaux were shortlisted from 56 proposals sent to the Defence Ministry.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the schedule of PM Modi's monthly radio show - Mann Ki Baat - has been rejigged. Instead of being aired at 11 am, the show would now be broadcasted by Doordarshan and All India Radio at 6 pm in the evening.

The Republic Day, an annual national celebration in India, marks the adoption of the Constitution on the 26th of January in 1950. On this day, the independent India declared itself a constitutional republic, where all citizens irrespective of their caste, class, creed, colour or religion, will be granted equal rights.