President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro left as the Republic Day 2020 parade has concluded. Bolsonaro was the visiting chief guest this year. He is scheduled to wind up his visit today and head back to Brasilia later today.
Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, leave as the #RepublicDay parade concludes
The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed aerial extravaganza with "arrowhead" and "vic" formations in the sky. See visuals below:
Delhi: 5 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in 'Arrowhead' formation fly past at a speed of 780 kmph. The formation is led by Group Captain Parijat Saurabh. #RepublicDay
Delhi: Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht. #RepublicDay
For the first time, the CRPF women personnel performed the daredevil stunt on bikes, as part of the Republic Day parade. See visuals below:
Delhi: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle. Head Constable Meena Chaudhary is displaying the ready position to fire two pistols
in both her hands while balancing herself on the motorcycle.
The Jammu & Kashmir tableau in Republic Day highlights the government's "back to village" program. The initiative is underway in the Union Territory for the last two months, and is aimed at building confidence between the government and the rural citizens.
Delhi: The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir being showcased at the #RepublicDay parade. Jammu and Kashmir government's 'Back to Village' program is the theme of the union territory's tableau, this year.
Captain Tanya Shergill has become the first women personnel of the armed forces to lead an all-men marching contingent in the Republic Day parade. See visuals below:
Delhi: The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil, a fourth generation Army Officer. The motto of the Corps is "Teevra Chaukas" #RepublicDay2020
The Indian Navy showcases its assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft and the Kolkata Class Destroyer and the Kalvari Class submarine. The indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at the Cochin Shipyard.
The Republic Day parade has begun, with Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry leading the procession. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is in attendance, seated alongside President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial. He laid a wreath at the memorial and was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
The crowd continues to swell at Delhi's Rajpath, with the Republic Day parade expected to begin shortly.
Delhi: Crowds in large numbers have arrived at Rajpath to witness the 71st #RepublicDay parade.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in the national capital to mark Republic Day 2020.
Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay
New Delhi, January 26: The 71st Republic Day is being observed across India today, with the marquee celebrations scheduled to be held at Rajpath in the national capital. The iconic Republic Day parade, which highlights the strength and diversity of India, will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to end at 11:30 am. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Republic Day 2020.
The parade will be witnessed by the entire Indian political establishment, including leaders cutting across party lines. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be seated alongside the chief guest - visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Republic Day 2020: List of Tableaux to Feature in R-Day Parade.
The parade this year would witness a total of 26 tableaux - 15 from the states, one from the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and six from central ministries and departments. The tableaux were shortlisted from 56 proposals sent to the Defence Ministry.
On the occasion of Republic Day, the schedule of PM Modi's monthly radio show - Mann Ki Baat - has been rejigged. Instead of being aired at 11 am, the show would now be broadcasted by Doordarshan and All India Radio at 6 pm in the evening.
The Republic Day, an annual national celebration in India, marks the adoption of the Constitution on the 26th of January in 1950. On this day, the independent India declared itself a constitutional republic, where all citizens irrespective of their caste, class, creed, colour or religion, will be granted equal rights.