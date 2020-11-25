Chennai, November 25: As devotees are unable to visit the Sabarimala temple due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and India Post have come together to ensure delivery of Sabarimala ‘Swamy Prasadam’ (consecrated food) to devotees across the country through Speed Post. A devotee can make a booking for Sabarimala ‘Swamy Prasadam’ and it will be delivered through India Post. Sabarimala Temple Festival Season 2020: Limited Number of Pilgrims to be Allowed, COVID-19 Negative Certificate May Be Mandatory.

According to a press release, the 'Swamy Prasadam' contains one packet of aravana, ghee, turmeric, kumkum, vibhoothi and archana prasadam. All items will be packed in a carton box. The kit is priced at Rs 450 each. Devotees can visit the post office in their respective areas and pay Rs 450 online for one packet at the counter. Ten packets can be booked under one receipt. However, countless bookings can be done by devotees. VK Jayarajan Potti Appointed Sabarimala Chief Priest.

The entry of devotees to the Sabarimala temple remains restricted due to COVID-19 and a limited number of devotees can visit the shrine under the current circumstances. "Considering the situation, India Post has tied up with the TDB for booking and delivery of Sabarimala ‘Swamy Prasadam’ to devotees at their doorsteps through Speed Post," said the press release.

