Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake SMS

Mumbai, November 5: A message circulating on social media and via SMS claims that a parcel from India Post has arrived at a warehouse and could not be delivered due to an incomplete address. It urges recipients to update their address within 24 hours through a provided link, warning that the package will otherwise be returned. The message appears to be official and is designed to create urgency.

This message is fake, as confirmed by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit. India Post does not send such messages requesting users to click on links or provide personal information to update delivery details. PIB issued a public advisory warning citizens to avoid interacting with such messages and to treat them as phishing attempts. Has India Introduced the ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform, Guaranteeing INR 3.5 Lakh per Month for Registration Fee of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad.

India Post Delivery SMS Asking for Address Update Is Fake

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ Beware! This message is #Fake ✅ India Post never sends such… pic.twitter.com/W4mzubXtgo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 5, 2025

"Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned. #PIBFactCheck. Beware! This message is #Fake," PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

The fact-checking agency confirmed that the India Post never sends such messages asking to update the address for delivering articles. The agency further urged the citizens not to click on such fraudulent links. Did Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Say Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

These types of scams often mimic official communication to trick users. By clicking on the fraudulent link, users may unknowingly give access to their personal data, bank details, or even allow malware to be installed on their device. The goal of such scams is identity theft or financial fraud.

To stay safe, users are advised to never click on suspicious links or enter personal details on unverified websites. Always check if the message is from an official domain, such as one ending in “.gov.in.” For any confusion regarding deliveries, contact India Post directly or report phishing attempts to reportphishing@cybercrime.gov.in.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : A message claims that India Post attempted delivery but failed due to an incomplete address, asking users to update details via a link. Conclusion : The message is fake. India Post does not request address updates through SMS or external links. Full of Trash Clean

