Sabarimala, December 27: Unfazed by the recent controversy surrounding the alleged gold theft linked to Sabarimala, faith coursed undiminished through the sacred hills during this year's Mandala season. More than 30 lakh pilgrims undertook the arduous pilgrimage, helping the hill shrine log revenues of nearly Rs 333 crore, reaffirming its enduring spiritual pull and administrative resilience.

The Mandala season will formally conclude on Saturday night with the traditional rendition of Harivarasanam at 10 p.m., followed by the closing of the sanctum sanctorum. With this, the first phase of the famed two-month-long season comes to a close and will now reopen on December 30. SIT Arrests Two More in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case.

Despite heightened public scrutiny and political debate over the gold-related case, devotees arrived in record numbers, underscoring that faith, for millions, transcends controversy. According to figures released by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), total revenue till Friday stood at Rs 332.77 crore.

This includes income from offerings (kanikka), the sale of traditional sweets, aravana and appam, room rentals, and auction proceeds. With the final day's collections yet to be fully accounted for, officials expect the total to rise further. The season marks a significant improvement over last year. Theft at Temple in Pune: Six Donation Boxes of Tarkeshwar Temple in Yerawada Found Broken As Thieves Escape With Rs 2 Lakh Cash (Watch Video).

After 41 days of the Mandala period in 2024, Sabarimala had recorded revenues of Rs 297.06 crore. This year, despite the season running for a shorter duration, collections are higher by nearly Rs 35.7 crore. Offerings alone rose from Rs 80.25 crore last year to Rs 83.17 crore this season, reflecting increased footfall and steady devotee participation.

TDB President K. Jayakumar said that even on peak days, arrangements ensured smooth darshan for pilgrims. Apart from initial confusion on the opening day, crowd management, amenities, and grievance redressal were handled efficiently, he said. "In a pilgrimage of this scale, complaints are inevitable, but we addressed them promptly," Jayakumar noted.

Preparations are already underway for the next phase of the pilgrimage season. Production of aravana will be stepped up once the temple closes, ensuring a buffer stock of 12 lakh tins ahead of the 'Makaravilakku' festival. If the current purchase cap of ten tins per pilgrim continues, officials believe supply will remain adequate. Additional aravana will also be dispatched by post after January 20. As the sanctum closes tonight, the numbers tell a clear story, controversies may swirl, but at Sabarimala, devotion still reigns supreme.

