Kerala, November 6: Sabarimala Temple said devotees can now book the shrine’s prasad online beginning Friday for home deliveries by post. According to a Hindustan Times report, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials said that through home delivery of prasad, they expect to make up for the financial losses the temple has suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Devaswom Board will get Rs 250 from the price of the kit and the rest of the amount goes to the postal department. The deliveries will begin from November 16 when the temple will open for its three-month-long seasonal pilgrimage. Sabarimala Temple Festival Season 2020: Limited Number of Pilgrims to be Allowed, COVID-19 Negative Certificate May Be Mandatory.

Here's how to order prasad from Sabarimala:

The prasad kit can be booked through e-payment from any post office in the country. The prasad packets will be given special preference and will be delivered through speed post.

Here's what the Prasad kit will have:

The prasad kit containing Aravanapayasam (pudding, ghee, turmeric, vermilion, Vibhoothi and other holy offerings (Prasadam) is priced Rs 450. Named 'Swamiprasadam'. The prasad is priced at Rs 450.

The TDB has made elaborate arrangements for packing and the Prasad will be delivered within two days in Kerala and seven days elsewhere. The annual festival season of the famed Sabarimala temple in Kerala begins on November 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).