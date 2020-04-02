Sai Hospital in Mumbai Completely Sealed After 3-Day-Old Boy, Mother Tested COVID-19 Positive, Jaslok, Bhabha and Hinduja Hospital Also Partially Affected

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, April 2: Sai Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur was completely sealed on Thursday after reports got confirmed that a three-day-old boy was tested positive for COVID-19, as the newborn and his mother were given the bed occupied by an infected patient. The infant is the youngest one to be infected with COVID-19 in India, while his mother, too, has tested positive with coronavirus.

Soon after the reports, the administration came into action and sealed Sai Hospital completely. As per reports, along with Sai Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital have also been partially affected due to the exposure with coronavirus patients. Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai Halts New Admission And OPD Services After A Patient And Nurse Test Positive For Coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, 150 swab samples were collected from the Jaslok hospital after nurses and patients tested positive. Following this, OPD services were suspended and new admissions were cancelled. Also, a patient who had come for treatment for bladder cancer and needed dialysis, too, tested positive for coronavirus.

As per reports, the areas have been sealed in such a manner that no one can come from outside and people from the area can't leave as well. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, three more COVID19 cases have been reported in state - 2 from Pune and 1 from Buldhana - taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338.