Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai Halts New Admission And OPD Services After A Patient And Nurse Test Positive For Coronavirus

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 1: A day after one of the nurses and patients tested positive at Jaslok Hospital, reportedly the OPD services were suspended and new admissions were cancelled. According to a Times of India report, 150 swab samples were collected from the hospital. A patient who had come for treatment for bladder cancer and needed dialysis tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital informed that the nurse who came in contact with the COVID-19 infected patient tested positive and all the hospital staff who came in direct and indirect contact with the infected patient and the nurse have been quarantined. On Tuesday, there were reports that the entire Worli Koliwada areas have been sealed off after six patients were tested positive. Worli Koliwada in Mumbai Sealed Completely After 6 People Test Positive For Coronavirus From The Area.

As per reports, the areas have been sealed in such a manner, so that no one can come from outside and people from the area can't leave the area as well. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. According to an ANI tweet, 16 more persons have tested positive for COVID 19 in Mumbai and two more cases have been reported in Pune, taking the total number of cases in the state to 320. A total of 12 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state till now.