Hyderabad, March 29: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Sunday unanimously passed a Bill to deduct 15 per cent of salary from employees neglecting their parents. mThe Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, was passed after members cutting across party lines welcomed it. The Bill provides for deduction of up to 15 per cent or Rs 10,000 — whichever is lower — from the gross salary of employees found to be neglecting their parents. The deducted amount will be paid directly to the parents.

Its scope extends beyond government staff to include private sector employees and public representatives such as MLAs, MLCs, corporators, councillors and sarpanches. SC, ST Welfare and Senior Citizens Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar moved the motion for passing the Bill, which was adopted with a voice vote. In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the state government said instances of neglect of elderly parents are on the rise, and argued that enforceable measures are required to reinforce family responsibility in a changing socio-economic context. Telangana Cabinet May Propose 10% Salary Cut for Employees Neglecting Elderly Parents.

“Article 21 of the Constitution of India asserts that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity. Parents are an inseparable part of the Indian family system. It is therefore considered necessary to provide enforceable norms among employees who neglect their parents and to ensure that every employee acts as a role model in society,” reads the Bill. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy told the House that the Bill marks a pivotal step toward providing protection for elderly parents.

He stated that the government introduced the Bill after much deliberation, with a profound sense of responsibility and deep emotional conviction. This law is intended to instil fear in those who have no respect for their parents. The Chief Minister voiced concern that people have forgotten human bonds and emotional ties—ultimately even disregarding the sacred bond of kinship—becoming completely immersed in a relentless pursuit of material comforts, financial gain, and wealth.

“It does not reflect well upon this society when parents—abandoned and left destitute—shed tears,” he said. The Chief Minister revealed that he knows a public representative who, when his father was diagnosed with cancer, neglected him and failed to provide care. That father passed away recently. He called for the society to boycott those who fail to care for their parents. CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that the Centre brought the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, to make an obligation for children to care for their parents, but the neglect of parents continued. Salary Cut for Neglecting Parents: Telangana Govt Plans 10% Pay Deduction for Employees Not Supporting Parents.

He said that while the legislation may not resolve every problem, the government brought the Bill as a matter of social responsibility and to instil confidence among elderly parents that they will get justice. “We are introducing this bill with the firm intention that no parent should ever be left destitute, nor should they face hardship regarding their care and well-being during their final days,” he said. The Chief Minister also spoke about the declining trend of joint families.

“In the past, people tended to have larger families. If one child could not attend to their parents' needs, another would step in to provide care. Nowadays, circumstances have changed; due to family planning, families are often limited to just one or two children. Although daughters may harbour deep affection for their parents, they are often unable to provide care due to the responsibilities and obligations of their marital homes,” he said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).