Mumbai, March 16: The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers, marking a first in the state’s history. According to the new guidelines, teachers are prohibited from wearing jeans, t-shirts, dark-coloured clothes, and clothes with designs or prints. The dress code suggests that female teachers should wear salwar or churidar with kurta and dupatta or a saree, while male teachers should wear a shirt and trousers, with the shirt tucked in.

Indian Express reported that the Government Resolution (GR), issued by the school education department, emphasises the need for teachers to dress appropriately as they are role models for impressionable school-going children. The nine-point guidelines are applicable to all schools, whether public or private, and affiliated to the board. Assam Govt Issues Dress Code for School Teachers, Only Formal Attires To Be Allowed Within School Premises.

However, the move has been met with criticism from teachers and educationists who argue that teachers are already conscious of dressing appropriately and that it is their individual and local prerogative to decide what to wear. A senior official from the department clarified that these are guidelines and not mandates, and no decision has been made yet on taking any action in case of non-compliance. UP: Dress Code Issued For Government School Teachers in Muzaffarnagar; Jeans and T-Shirts Banned.

In another development aimed at boosting the morale of teachers, the state’s school education department has decided that teachers will now use “Tr” as a prefix before their names, similar to “Dr” for doctors and “Adv” for lawyers. The Commissionerate for school education is tasked with finalising a sign for the same and ensuring its adequate publicity.

