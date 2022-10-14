Muzaffarnagar, October 14: Teachers of all government schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar have been warned not to wear jeans and T-shirts as it may give a 'wrong impression' to students.

The district inspector of schools (DIOS) Gajender Singh said, "I was on an inspection of schools and saw some teachers wearing jeans and T-shirts in classrooms. I warned them to stay away from this casual approach. Now, I have released a circular regarding the dress code." The circular warns of 'strict action' against any teacher found flouting the norm. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh Transferred 14 IAS Officers, 10 Districts Get New Chiefs.

Singh further said, "It is a matter of discipline. Not only students and teachers, but principals should follow the dress code too. If teachers dress modestly, it makes a good impression on students. Then, students will also follow their teachers. This order is applicable to female teachers as well. They need to wear sari or salwar-kameez." Yogi Adityanath Government to Help Dalit Groups in Uttar Pradesh to Become Entrepreneurs.

The DIOS said that if someone does not follow the directive, he/she will face departmental action and bad entry in their record book.

