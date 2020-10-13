Mumbai, October 13: State Bank of India (SBI) customers have been left hassled from Tuesday morning as the bank informed that the core services have been affected. In a tweet, SBI informed that intermittent connectivity issues have delayed 'making our core banking system available to our esteemed customers today.'. All channels except ATMs and POS machines will be affected.

"We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon," SBI tweeted. Several SBI customers took to the micro-blogging website Twitter, notifying about the glitch. YONO app users too were also unable to access their accounts.

Here's the message from SBI:

Customers have been complaining on Twitter:

The bank had earlier informed that the services would resume before noon. However, customers continue to face the problem and the services are still down. Among the services that are down, net banking has also been disrupted. SBI has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200.

