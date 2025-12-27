Did You Receive an SMS or WhatsApp Message Asking You to Download an App to Redeem SBI Reward Points? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral

Did You Receive an SBI Reward Points Message Asking You to Download an App?

New Delhi, December 27: Have you received a message claiming that your SBI reward points worth thousands of rupees are about to expire and urging you to download an app to redeem them? If yes, beware, this is not good news but a well-crafted scam doing the rounds on WhatsApp and SMS.

The government’s fact-checking agency has flagged the message as fake, warning users that fraudsters are impersonating State Bank of India to trick people into installing malicious apps on their phones. Mermaid Spotted in Mumbai Recently? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video.

PIB Issues Warning on Fake SBI Reward Message

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a clear warning against the scam. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check stated:

“Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links.” Did a Santa Claus Drone Show Light Up Dubai Skies on Christmas 2025? Fact Check Debunks Claim After Elon Musk Reacts to Viral Video.

What Does the Fake Message Say?

The fraudulent message typically reads:

“Dear Valued Customer, Your SBI NetBanking reward points (Rs 9,980) will expire today! Now redeem through SBI Reward App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account.”

The sense of urgency is meant to panic users into acting without verification.

Why Is Downloading the APK Dangerous?

The file shared in the message is an APK, which is used to install apps on Android devices. Unlike apps downloaded from the Google Play Store, these files come from unknown sources and bypass safety checks.

Once installed, the malicious app can:

• Read OTPs and SMS alerts

• Access personal and banking data

• Track user activity

• Transfer money without the user’s knowledge

In short, installing it can give fraudsters complete control over your phone.

What Should You Do If You Get This Message?

• Do not click on the link or download the app

• Delete the message immediately

• Never install apps from links received via SMS or WhatsApp

• Use only official app stores

• If clicked by mistake, report it to your bank and local cyber cell immediately

• Warn family and friends, especially those who are not tech-savvy

Fact check

Claim : A message circulating on WhatsApp and SMS claims that SBI customers’ reward points are about to expire and asks them to download an app (APK file) to redeem the amount. Conclusion : The claim is false. Press Information Bureau has confirmed that State Bank of India never sends reward redemption links or APK files via SMS or WhatsApp. The message is a scam aimed at stealing personal and banking data. Full of Trash Clean

