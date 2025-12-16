Mumbai, December 16: Stocks of companies such as Can Fin Homes, HCL Technologies, and State Bank of India, among others, will be in focus today, December 16. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during Tuesday's trading session. As stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares today, we bring you a list of stocks which are expected to be in the spotlight during today's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Can Fin Homes, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Intellect Design Arena, KNR Constructions, Zydus Lifesciences, RBL Bank, and Lemon Tree Hotels are likely to be in focus today during Tuesday's trading session. Of these shares, stocks of HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCTECH), State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) and Intellect Design Arena Limited (NSE: INTELLECT) all closed last trading session of Monday, December 15, on a positive note. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, stocks of HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCTECH), State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) and Intellect Design Arena Limited (NSE: INTELLECT) grew by INR 13.20, INR 2.95 and INR 1 each, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Can Fin Homes Limited (NSE: CANFINHOME), Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), RBL Bank Limited (NSE: RBLBANK) and Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) all ended the Monday's trading session in the red.

At the end of the closing bell on Monday, December 15, stocks of Can Fin Homes Limited (NSE: CANFINHOME), Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), RBL Bank Limited (NSE: RBLBANK) and Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) fell by INR 0.40, INR 6.15, INR 3.40 and INR 1.62 each. That said, stocks of KNR Constructions (NSE: KNRCON) grew by INR 2.80 after closing last trading session on a positive note.

