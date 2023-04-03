Mumbai, April 3: The State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector lender, suffered an outage on Monday, affecting users across the country. The customers reported that they were not being able to use services like UPI, net banking, YONO, and delays in card payment. The SBI Server Down occurred just 2 days after the country welcomed the new financial year.

DownDetector India, an outage tracking website mentioned SBI Server Down on their official Twitter page. "User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST," DownDetector India tweeted. While using a host of services like net banking, UPI, YONO app, an error message on the bank's website would appear that read "Something went wrong at the bank's servers. Please retry." SBI Server Down: UPI, Net Banking, YONO App Hit by Outage, Customers of State Bank of India Complain on Twitter.

Several customers of the bank took to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to register their complaints. One Twitter user wrote, "The Sbi web site is completely down." While another tagged Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India and pointed out that the SBI servers are not functioning properly since March 31. "Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses," he added. SBI UPI Unavailable Today: State Bank of India's Internet Banking, UPI-YONO Service To Remain Shut Due to Annual Closing Activities; Check Time and Details.

Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI , Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses. — Prasad Vedpathak 🇮🇳 (@prasadvedpathak) April 3, 2023

Similarly, many of the SBI customers tweeted their complaints that they could not use UPI as the message on the payment screen read the bank server was down.

Worst SBI service. SBI is a big obstacle to easy transactions. SBI has become like a termite that is trying to destroy the banking and other UPI system. The government should take some broad changes to this. Now SBI's servers are down every time. I am troubled by this. pic.twitter.com/glflqjQQNx — Kushlendr Pal Ahirwar (@kushlendr2017) April 3, 2023

Notably, SBI on April 1 notified that the array of services will not be available for the day due to annual closing activities. However, the lender is yet to respond on today's outage.

