The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have complained on social media that UPI and net banking apps have been down for over three days. In fact, on Saturday (April 1), it released a notice saying, "The services of INB/YONO/YONO Lite/YONO Business/UPI will not be available from 13:30 hrs to 16L45 hrs on 01.04.2023 due to annual closing activities." Today, on Monday (April 03), it has been down since 9:30 am in the morning. SBI UPI Payment Down: Due to Technology Upgrade State Bank of India's Unified Payments Interface Unavailable During These Hours.

SBI Down Again, Twitter Complains

User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 3, 2023

SBI Releases Notice

Twitterati Miffed

SBI IS DOWN IN ALL WAY, NO UPI, NO NET BANKING, NO YONO LITE NOTHING... #SBI #sbidown #sbin #Sbibank @TheOfficialSBI PLEASE MY ALL TRANSACTION ARE ON HOLD DUE TO SBI SEVER AND THERE SERVICES ARE DOWN........... pic.twitter.com/2J8b7VFrPh — Ashish Shinde (@ashishinde2222) April 3, 2023

SBI Site Down

Second working day of the new financial year and the SBI website is down. @TheOfficialSBI @RBI pic.twitter.com/mpRVH5ESBb — Gaurav Dutta (@dgaurav7) April 3, 2023

SBI Netbanking Down

Why are the servers of @TheOfficialSBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login. @sbigeneral @sbi_yfi pic.twitter.com/j7xQOGI5c7 — Sandesh Nisargan (@sandeshnisargan) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)