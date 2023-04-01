State Bank of India (SBI) customers will face issues today, April 1 as Internet Banking Services, UPI and YONO Services are likely to remain closed for most time of the day. The State Bank of India on Saturday took to Twitter to keep its customers updated about UPI transactions being unavailable. In its post, SBI said, "The services of INB/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ YONO Business and UPI will not be available from 13.30 hours to 16.45 hours." SBI said that the services will be unavailable due to annual closing activities. SBI UPI Payment Down: Due to Technology Upgrade State Bank of India's Unified Payments Interface Unavailable During These Hours.

SBI Services To Remain Hit Today Due to Annual Closing

