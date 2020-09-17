Chhattisgarh, September 17: Amid the pandemic, when schools are closed and several students don't have access to the internet for online classes, we have heard stories of how teachers have thought of innovative ways to impart education. In a similar incident, a teacher in Koriya district in Chhattisgarh conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students on his motorcycle.

The teacher Rudra Rana said"As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful." Ashok Lodhi, Chhattisgarh Teacher Nicknamed as ‘Cinema Wale Babu’ Conducts ‘Mohalla’ Classes for Students With TV & Speaker on His Motorcyle, See Pics of His Innovative Teaching Method.

A Teacher in Koriya Conducts Mohalla Classes on His Motorcycle:

Just a few days back, we heard of another teacher in Koriya, who has been nicknamed 'Cinema Wale Babu', who conducts mohalla' classes for school students with TV & speaker on his motorcycle. He found this technique as an innovative way to attract the attention of the students. The kids get to watch cartoons and study at the same time.

