Teaching is an art, and during this pandemic, it has become a testing period for teachers to use their unique skills as much as possible to keep the students engaged. While the teaching-learning process has significantly gone virtual in our country, a teacher from Chhattisgarh has paved to the hearts of his students, thanks to his innovative teaching methods. Using TV and speaker, attached to his motorcycle, teacher Ashok Lodhi visits his neighbourhood areas to teach school students. His unique teaching-learning method has earned him the nickname, ‘Cinema wale Babu,’ as he conducts ‘mohalla’ classes in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh. The pictures of Ashok, teaching his students has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI and netizens are impressed with his skills. The Era of Online Classes: A Struggle For Kindergarten Kids, Parents And Teachers.

“I thought this is a good way to attract students,” Ashok was quoted by the news agency. “It's fun. We watch cartoons & study at the same time,” says a student attending his ‘mohalla’ classes. The pictures show Ashok teaching his students, while they also enjoy animated shows on the TV that helps in entertaining the children. “I don't bear any extra cost as the TV is from our school & I am anyway supposed to visit places to take classes. Local administration also encouraged me,” he added. Teacher Uses Refrigerator Tray in a Unique Way to Make Online Teaching Easier amid Coronavirus Pandemic! Netizens in Praises Of This Indian Jugad.

See Pics:

Chhattisgarh: Nicknamed 'cinema wale babu', a teacher in Koriya conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students with TV & speaker on his motorcycle. "I thought this is a good way to attract students," he says "It's fun. We watch cartoons & study at the same time," says a student pic.twitter.com/cPML94eHTN — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

Here Are More Pics:

"I don't bear any extra cost as the TV is from our school & I am anyway supposed to visit places to take classes. Local administration also encouraged me," says teacher Ashok Lodhi who has earned the moniker of 'Cinema wale babu' for his innovative teaching methods. #Chhattisgarh https://t.co/sY4qP8O1UO pic.twitter.com/nkTWVWbPQ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

His dedication and innovative idea have impressed the netizens who are praising Ashok on social media. We are in a difficult time, and it is equally challenging for the students. With schools being shut in most parts of the country because of COVID-19 restrictions, teachers are taking virtual classes to continue with the academic year. Ashok’s unique approach in teaching is appreciative, and we surely require more teachers like him to make learning a fun-filled experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).