New Delhi, December 29: From next year, car and bike prices will increase in India. So, if you are planning to buy a new car or two-wheeler, booking before the end of 2025 could help you save money. Several manufacturers have confirmed annual price revisions effective January 1, 2026, citing higher input costs, logistics expenses and currency fluctuations. These hikes come after buyers benefited from GST-linked price reductions earlier this year.

While the upcoming increases are largely modest, they mark the usual New Year price correction across the auto industry. Importantly, for many models, prices will still remain lower than pre-GST levels even after the hike.

Car Price Hike in 2026

Below are the automakers that have confirmed price increases from January 1, 2026:

MG Motor – MG will raise prices by up to 2 per cent across petrol, diesel and electric vehicles. The MG Windsor EV is expected to get costlier by around INR 30,000–37,000, while the Comet EV could see an increase of INR 10,000–20,000, due to rising manufacturing and input costs.

BMW – BMW will implement a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its CKD and CBU models from January 2026. The company cites higher raw material costs, logistics expenses and the weakening rupee.

Mercedes-Benz – Mercedes-Benz has announced an increase of up to 2 per cent across its model range. The revision reflects higher input and logistics costs, along with an unfavourable euro–rupee exchange rate.

BYD – BYD will revise prices for the Sealion 7 from January 1, 2026. Customers who book the electric SUV before December 31, 2025, will get the current pricing.

Nissan – Nissan will hike prices by up to 3 per cent starting January 2026. This follows earlier GST-driven price cuts on the Magnite and comes ahead of the Gravite MPV launch.

Honda – Honda has confirmed a price revision from January 2026, citing sustained input cost pressures. The exact hike percentage is yet to be announced.

Bike Price Hike in 2026

Two-wheeler manufacturers are also preparing for New Year price hikes, driven by higher costs and regulatory changes. Current prices remain valid until December 31, 2025.

Triumph Motorcycles – Triumph will increase prices across its entire motorcycle portfolio in India from January 1, 2026, after absorbing earlier GST-related cost increases.

BMW Motorrad India – BMW Motorrad will hike prices by up to 6 per cent across its premium motorcycle range from January 2026.

Ather Energy – Ather’s electric scooters, including the 450 series and Rizta, will see price hikes of up to INR 3,000 due to higher component and material costs.

Although some companies have yet to announce price hikes for their vehicles, it is expected that they will also increase prices starting next year. With both car and bike prices set to rise from January 1, 2026, buyers may benefit from booking before the year ends. Despite the upcoming hikes, many models will continue to be priced below their pre-GST levels, making early planning key for maximum savings.

