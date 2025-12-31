New Delhi, December 31: The Indian automotive industry is gearing up for a historic start to 2026, with January set to host some of the most anticipated vehicle launches of the decade. Following a year of consistent growth in the SUV segment, the focus for the new year has shifted decisively towards electrification. Major manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors, are scheduled to debut their flagship electric vehicles, marking a significant transition in the mass-market passenger vehicle space.

In January 2026, the production versions of the Maruti Suzuki eVX (e-Vitara), Hyundai Creta EV, and Tata Harrier EV are expected to make their market debut. Alongside these, several internal combustion engine (ICE) models and highly anticipated two-wheelers, such as the new-generation Honda Amaze and Royal Enfield Bullet 650, are also likely to arrive. Here is a look at the specifications and details of the upcoming cars and bikes next month. Car and Bike Price Hike 2026: From MG Motor, BMW and Mercedes-Benz To Triumph Motorcycles, Check Out All Companies Raising Vehicle Prices From January 1.

Upcoming Car Launches in January 2026

Maruti Suzuki eVX (Maruti e-Vitara)

The production-ready Maruti Suzuki eVX is a mid-size electric SUV expected to be priced between USD 21,500 and USD 30,000 (approximately INR 18 lakh to INR 25 lakh). Built on a dedicated EV platform, it is likely to offer a 60kWh battery pack targeting a range of over 500km on a single charge. As Maruti’s first global EV, it will compete directly with the Hyundai Creta EV.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai is expected to reveal the electric version of its best-selling SUV, the Creta, in early January. While retaining the silhouette of the facelifted ICE model, the Creta EV will feature a closed-off grille and aerodynamic alloy wheels. It is expected to pack a 45kWh battery offering a real-world range of 400km, with a starting price of around USD 24,000 (INR 20 lakh).

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors will launch the Harrier EV in January 2026. Based on the Acti.ev platform, this SUV will support dual-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configurations and offer a range of nearly 500km. Advanced features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities, with pricing expected between USD 30,000 and USD 36,000 (INR 25 lakh to INR 30 lakh).

New-Generation Honda Amaze

The third-generation Honda Amaze will debut in January 2026, featuring a redesigned interior, a more premium design inspired by the City and Elevate, and advanced safety features. Pricing is expected from USD 9,000 (INR 7.5 lakh), continuing its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Skoda Kylaq

Following its global showcase, the Skoda Kylaq sub-four-metre SUV is expected to begin its commercial journey in January. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and target the competitive compact SUV segment, with pricing expected to rival the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

Upcoming Bike Launches in January 2026

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

A major highlight for two-wheeler enthusiasts is the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. This model brings the legendary Bullet silhouette to the brand's popular 650cc parallel-twin platform. It is expected to feature the signature pinstripes and an upright riding stance, with a price tag around USD 4,100 (approximately INR 3.40 lakh).

KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM is set to introduce the off-road-focused 390 Adventure R. Featuring a 21-inch front spoke wheel, increased suspension travel, and high ground clearance, it is designed for serious trail riding. It will be powered by the latest 399cc engine and is expected to cost roughly USD 4,800 (INR 4 lakh).

Additional Expected Launches in January

January 2026 is expected to be a month of many launches. Besides the above list, other models of cars and bikes are likely to arrive, such as the new-generation Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV.e8, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor EV, and Kia Clavis SUV. Ola Roadster X Plus 9.1 kWh Variant With 500 Km Range Receives Government Certification; Check Details.

Furthermore, two high-profile projects are also rumoured to debut. Mahindra is tipped to unveil the XUV 9XO, a performance-oriented coupe SUV designed to bridge the gap between their current ICE lineup and upcoming electric series. Meanwhile, in the luxury segment, BMW is expected to surprise the market with a “Dark Edition” of the R 1300 GS, featuring an industry-first carbon-composite frame and a bespoke matte obsidian finish for the Indian market.

