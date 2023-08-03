Mumbai, August 3: After being offered a film and job, Seema Haider is now being sought out to contest Lok Sabha Election 2024. If reports are to be believed, Seema Haider has been approached by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of NDA, to join the party. Adding more twist, it is being said that Seema has accepted the offer. It must be noted the police arrested Seema Haider on July 4, and have since been questioned extensively by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad.

According to the reports, Seema will be made the president of the RPI's women's wing. Along with this, considering her speaking style, she will also be made a party spokesperson. The development has been confirmed by the National Vice President of RPI, Masoom Kishore. "Seema Haider is a Pakistani citizen and has come to India. If Seema gets a clean chit from the security agencies and gets Indian citizenship, then Seema will be welcomed into the party. It is a law made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar that the one with Indian citizenship can contest elections anywhere," Kishore said. Seema Haider to Play Role of RAW Agent in Bollywood Movie? Pakistani Woman Who Illegally Entered India for PUBG Lover Gives Audition (Watch Video).

Earlier, reports claimed that the Pakistani national is all set to play the role of a RAW officer in an upcoming movie, 'A Tailor Murder Story', based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. A team from Jani Firefox Production House, which is making the film, met Haider in Greater Noida on Tuesday, the reports said. Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: After Film, Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Now Get Job Offer Letter From Gujarat.

Pakistani national Seema Haider entered India through Nepal to be with her lover Sachin Meena, who she met virtually in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG. She came to India in May along with her four children. The couple was arrested on July 4 after authorities learned she was living illegally in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. They were given bail three days later, with restrictions on Seema's travel and address changes. Since then, she has been on the radar of the ATS and Intelligence Bureau (IB) over her possible connections with the Pakistan Army and the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).