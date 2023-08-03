A team from Jani Firefox Production House reached to meet Seema Haider at her residence on Wednesday. Film directors Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh auditioned Seema Haider. Haider will reportedly play the role of RAW agent in an upcoming film called ‘A Tailor Murder Story’. Further, filmmaker Amit Jani welcomed Seema with a saffron shawl on adopting Hinduism. As per reports, Haider and the film production team are waiting for the investigation report from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Seema Haider Detained by UP ATS: Pakistani Woman, Who Entered India Illegally for Her Lover, Taken Into Custody for Interrogation Over Alleged Links to Pakistan Army.

Seema Haider Gives Audition

JANI FIREFOX प्रोडक्शन हाउस की टीम सीमा हैदर से मिलने उनके घर पहुंची, वीडियो आया सामने। ▪️ फिल्म डायरेक्टर जयंत सिन्हा और भारत सिंह ने लिया सीमा हैदर का ऑडिशन। ▪️ फिल्म में भारत की तरफ से RAW एजेंट का किरदार निभाएंगी सीमा हैदर। ▪️ उदयपुर में दर्ज़ी कन्हैया लाल साहू की हत्या पर… pic.twitter.com/dediwHMI2X — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)