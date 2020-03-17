Sensex, Nifty Recover But Remain Extremely Volatile Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 17: The Indian markets after opening in the green fell in the red zone immediately within the first few seconds of trading. The BSE Sensex was trading at 31,095, down 294 points (0.94 percent). NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,265. The markets have been extremely volatile. The banking stocks are the worst affected, from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank, all down 2.5 to 4 percent.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US economy could be heading to a recession, as the virus may not be curtailed until at least August. According to a Reuters report, the S&P 500 tanked 12 per cent, closing at its lowest level since December 2018, the Dow Jones slipped 12.93 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.32 per cent. Coronavirus Outbreak: US Economy 'May be' Headed Towards Recession, Says Donald Trump Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The Asian stock also tracked the negative sentiment on the US market Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent. Reportedly, oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic encouraged bargain hunters to come forward.