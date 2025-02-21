Panaji, February 21: The Goa police recently busted a sex toys scam targeting tourists visiting the coastal state. In addition to the sex toys scam, the police also busted two more rackets, including fraudulent sales of tickets for water sports activities and hotel rooms. Notably, the three rackets were busted in North Goa. The incident came to light when tourists discovered that they were duped after realising that the services or products for which they paid were not available.

North Goa Police Bust Sex Toys Scam

It was reported that the complainant purchased sex toys from an e-commerce website, which allegedly claimed to have a presence in Goa. Although the company deducted the complainant's money, it failed to deliver the product reports TOI. During verification, it was learned that the listed address of the business did not exist. Speaking about the modus operandi, Akshat Kaushal, SP of North Goa, said that during the investigation, they found multiple complaints from victims across the country. Goa Tourist Beaten to Death: Beach Shack Worker Kills Visitor From Andhra Pradesh in Drunken Brawl Over Food in Calangute, Arrested.

Cops Unearth Water Sports Fraud

He further said that fraudsters actively targeted tourists in Goa by taking advantage of their online purchases because they lacked local knowledge. Acting on the complaint, the police traced the accused, identified as Shubendhu Kumar Das (37), a resident of Kolkata. Similarly, cops received multiple complaints about water sports scams in Goa.

Victims who called the 1930 cybercrime helpline said that they were duped by individuals who fraudulently sold tickets for water sports activities in the coastal state. The complainants said that they learned that the advertised operators did not exist after making payments for water sports activities. A few also claimed that the services provided were not up to the mark of what was advertised. In the said fraud, police nabbed Mayank Jain, Harish Jain and Shashank Verma, all residents of Delhi.

Fraudster Selling Fake Hotel Rooms Arrested From Karnataka

Akshat Kaushal also spoke about another scam which they unearthed last month. He said that they busted an interstate cybercrime gang which was defrauding tourists by selling fake hotel rooms through online booking platforms. He also said that they have been investigating similar cases where tourists are being targeted and cheated by online fraudsters. In the hotel booking fraud, the victim was scammed after booking a homestay in Goa through a Facebook group. Goa Shocker: Delhi Tourist Murdered at Baga Beach in Robbery Attempt; 3 Accused Arrested.

The complainant had made an advance payment to a man named Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma, who later blocked all further communication. The scam was busted when cops received several complaints against the same accused. They trace the accused, Vishwakarma (40), using technical intelligence to Bidar in Karnataka.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).