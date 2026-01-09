Prayagraj, January 9: As the Magh Mela 2026 is underway in Prayagraj, an Italian woman, Lucrezia, an avid traveller visited the area on Friday and described the country as truly 'magical.' This is her third visit to India. Speaking to IANS, Lucrezia said, “I travel with my father across the world. But India holds a special place in our heart forever as it is a very magical place, including the people, the food, the culture and Hindu religion.”

Sharing details regarding her travel, Lucreiza stated she had visited India in 2024 and has since returned for major religious gatherings, such as Maha Kumbh in 2025 and the Magh Mela currently. Magh Mela 2026: Devotees Gather for Paush Purnima Holy Dip at Prayagraj As Annual Mela Begins Today (Watch Videos).

Italian Tourist Visits Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On Magh Mela, Italian tourist Lucrezia says, "...This is my third visit: first in 2024, then for the 2025 Maha Kumbh and now in 2026 for the Magh Mela. After Prayagraj, I plan to visit Varanasi..." pic.twitter.com/rVSdEQPz6s — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2026

She said, “I visited India for the first time in 2024, then for the 2025 Maha Kumbh and now in 2026 for the Magh Mela. After Prayagraj, I plan to go to Varanasi, which is the oldest city in the world.” She is visiting India on a 10 day trip, during which she spoke about her connection with a spiritual guru and the lessons she has learned from him.

“He is teaching me kindness and to let go things that you don’t need anymore and accept who you are. He has everything because he has let go of everything. I love how he lives. He is our international baba. And he also calls when we are in Italy and shows us everything”, she added. Paush Purnima 2026: Complete Guide to Puja, Snan, Daan Timings as Magh Mela Begins In Prayagraj.

Saints and seers from various Sanatan traditions also participated in the first holy dip of the Magh Mela, adding to the spiritual grandeur of the occasion. With the start of the Magh Mela, the entire religious area resonated with an atmosphere of celebration and devotion.

The 44-day-long Magh Mela began on January 3 at the Sangam in Prayagraj with the auspicious bath on Paush Purnima. There will be six major bathing occasions during the Magh Mela, which will conclude with the holy bath on Mahashivratri on February 15.

Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, with the numbers expected to rise further by the end. According to officials, more than 2.2 million devotees had completed the sacred bath on January 3 alone.

The important bathing dates this year include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, Basant Panchami on January 23, Maghi Purnima on February 1, and Mahashivratri on February 15.

Extensive security measures were put in place following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city and the mela area, with round-the-clock monitoring from a centralised command centre, officials said. Modern equipment, public address systems, watchtowers, and active water police patrols ensured effective crowd management and safety at the ghats. With a massive turnout, elaborate arrangements, and deep spiritual fervour, the grand beginning of Magh Mela–2026 has once again reaffirmed Prayagraj’s status as a timeless centre of faith and culture.

