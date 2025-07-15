Shahjahanpur, July 15: A 32-year-old drug addict died after being shot during a scuffle with his father, who had allegedly brought out a gun to scare his son in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said. Retired accountant Omkar Gangwar's (67) son Harshvardhan Gangwar (32), who lived in the Tilhar town, was a drug addict. On Monday night, he allegedly had an altercation with his father, after which Harshvardhan ran after him with a hammer, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavare told PTI. Shahjahanpur Shocker: Drunk Man Hangs Self After Killing Daughter-in-Law With Axe Over Argument in Uttar Pradesh.

The ASP (rural) said that following this, the father brought out the gun in anger and in the scuffle between the two, a bullet was fired which hit Harshvardhan. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, and further legal action is being taken in the case.