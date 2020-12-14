Mumbai, December 14: Maharashtra government tabled Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state on Monday. Shakti Bill has been drafted on the line of Hyderabad Disha Act.

The Bill has been receiving some backlash. Several activists, lawyers and women’s organisations urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to not table the Shakti bill, calling it draconian legislation that is fundamentally anti-women with the potential to negate the very offence of rape. Shakti Act 2020: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Draft Bill, That Awards Death Penalty for Heinous Crimes Against Women and Children.

Shakti Bill:

Here's what the Bill Contains:

The bill contains provisions of severe punishments including the death penalty, life sentence, and fine up to Rs 10 lakh on perpetrators of violence, faster investigations and quicker disposal of cases.

A committee headed by the state’s PWD Minister Ashok Chavan has been set up to approve the draft act and put it before the cabinet for clearance.

Here are some provisions of the new Bill:

The bill proposes a change in existing sections of rape, sexual harassment, acid attack and child sexual abuse of the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The draft bill proposed a death penalty in cases of rape, gang rape, rape by persons in authority, aggravated sexual assault of minors and in cases of acid attack when the grievous injury is caused. The bill also sought to add an additional fine of up to Rs 10 lakhs on those found guilty.

