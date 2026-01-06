A child’s playful magic trick has taken social media by storm after a video shared by popular Instagram page 9Gag caught the internet’s attention. The clip shows a little girl attempting a disappearing act, only for the trick to amusingly fail when her reflection appears in a mirror. While the moment drew laughs for its innocence, it was the child’s appearance that soon became the main talking point. ‘Light of My Life’, Virat Kohli Rings In New Year 2026 With an Adorable Post for Wife Anushka Sharma.

Viral Child Sparks Virat Kohli Look-Alike Buzz – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag)

Fans Spot Resemblance to Virat Kohli

As the video gained traction, many users began comparing the girl’s looks to childhood pictures of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. The comments section was quickly flooded with GIFs and throwback images of Kohli. “C’mon, no one is saying ‘young Virat’?” wrote one user, while another joked, “Vamika Kohli is that you?” - a reference to Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter. Another comment read, “She is Vamika, but you can’t prove it.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Protect Children’s Privacy

The jokes also highlighted Kohli and Sharma’s long-standing efforts to keep their children, Vamika and Akaay, away from public attention. The couple has repeatedly urged the media and paparazzi to respect their children’s privacy and has avoided sharing clear photos of them on social media. In recent years, they have also limited public appearances involving their children, reportedly even shifting base to the UK to ensure a quieter upbringing. Fact Check: Does Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 4-YO Daughter Vamika Look More Like Her Mother? Here’s the Truth Behind Power Couple’s Viral Family Picture.

Viral Clip Highlights Fan Curiosity

Despite the speculation being purely playful, the viral clip has once again shown how closely fans observe even the smallest details online. For many, the moment remained a harmless and heartwarming reminder of how celebrity culture and social media often intersect in unexpected ways.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (9gag), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

