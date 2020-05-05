Shastri Bhawan Office of Department of Legal Affairs in Delhi Sealed After Senior Official Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs in Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 5: The Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs in Delhi was sealed on Tuesday after a senior official of the department tested positive for COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, a senior official of Department of Legal Affairs in Ministry of Law & Justice tested positive for coronavirus on May 1. The official had last visited his office on April 23. The Law Ministry said that as a precautionary measure, the Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs has been sealed.

On Monday, two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi were sealed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The BSF informed that a staff member working in Headquarters at CGO Complex in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

A senior official of Department of Legal Affairs in Ministry of Law & Justice tested positive for #COVID19 on May 1. He had last visited his office on 23rd April. As precautionary measure, Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs has been sealed: Law Ministry pic.twitter.com/BnBGvtWRfD — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Earlier this month, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation after a top staff tested positive for COVID-19. According to ANI, the CRPF Directorate General (DG) ordered the Headquarters to be shut till May 5. Moreover, as many as 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General to be home quarantined.