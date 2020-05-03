CRPF Headquarters in Delhi Sealed, 40 Officers Home Quarantined After Staff of Top Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19

CRPF | Image Used For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 3: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed for sanitisation after a top staff tested positive for COVID-19. The CRPF in a statement said that no one will be allowed to enter the building. In the wake of the current situation, as many as 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General to be home quarantined. According to a tweet by ANI, after a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested positive for coronavirus, the CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed till further orders. CRPF Camp in East Delhi Reports More COVID-19 Cases as 68 Jawans Test Positive.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the CRPF touched 136 across the country. The total number includes 135 from a single battalion housed in Delhi. With the test results of 22 men still awaited, the number are expected to rise further. The CRPF, the country's largest Central Armed Police Force, is mandated for internal security and law and order duties, apart from anti-Naxal and other counter-terror operations.

Here's the tweet:

Total 40 officers and staff including a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General to be home quarantined.#COVID19 #CRPF https://t.co/HB8gGCDsPS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Reports inform that as many as 480 personnel were tested from the Battalion for COVID-19. Of the 458 test reports out so far, 135 tested positive and 323 negative. The 135 CRPF personnel belong to the 31st Battalion based in Delhi's Mayur Vihar's Phase-III. The area is next to Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar which itself is a red zone.

In India, the COVID-19 tally rose to 39,980 with 2,644 new cases and 83 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll has mounted to 1301 while one person has migrated to another country.