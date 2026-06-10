Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and High of 26°C

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is set for a day of clear skies and comfortable weather on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Residents and visitors can expect a mild start to the day, with temperatures gradually climbing to a pleasant afternoon high. The Shimla weather forecast indicates a refreshing day, largely free from precipitation, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 15°C Feels Like 14°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 51% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 15°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 06:00 15°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 08:00 23°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 10:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 12:00 26°C Mainly clear 0% 14 km/h 14:00 26°C Clear sky 2% 16 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a noticeable chill, as the temperature at midnight is predicted to be around 15°C, feeling like 14°C due to humidity levels hovering at 51%. The early morning hours, from midnight to 6 AM, will see a slight dip in temperature, reaching a low of 13°C around 4 AM, before climbing back up to 15°C by sunrise. Throughout the night and into the early morning, the sky will remain clear, with an almost negligible chance of rain and gentle winds of 3-6 km/h. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

As the sun rises and the day progresses, the Shimla temperature will steadily rise. By 8 AM, it will warm up to 23°C, and by 10 AM, the mercury will reach 25°C. The afternoon is expected to be the warmest part of the day, with temperatures peaking at around 26°C between noon and 2 PM. While the sky will remain predominantly clear, there's a minor 2% chance of rain around 2 PM, indicating a very low likelihood of any significant showers. Wind speeds will pick up slightly in the latter half of the morning and early afternoon, reaching up to 14-16 km/h.

For those planning their day in Shimla, the weather update suggests dressing in layers. Light sweaters or jackets will be comfortable for the cool mornings and evenings, while lighter attire will suffice for the warmer afternoons. The low humidity and gentle breeze should make the 26°C feel quite pleasant, avoiding any oppressive heat. Commuting and outdoor activities should be largely uninterrupted by adverse weather conditions. While recent weather reports for Himachal Pradesh have mentioned varied conditions including snowfall and heatwaves in different periods, June 10th in Shimla appears to be a calm day, perfect for enjoying the hill station's natural beauty. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected With High Humidity.

This clear weather comes as a welcome respite, especially with the Shimla Summer Festival having recently commenced, attracting many tourists to the region. The pleasant conditions forecast for today will undoubtedly enhance the experience for attendees of events like the Pahadi Kavi Sammelan and other cultural gatherings. The forecast for Shimla indicates a stable and agreeable weather pattern for the coming days, with a possibility of a wet spell towards the middle of June, according to some predictions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).