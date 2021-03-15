Jammu, March 15: Sajjad Afghani, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was gunned down by security forces on Monday during an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district. According to details by ANI, Afghani was involved in the recruitment of new youths into terrorism. As per details available, as many as two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed have been killed in the encounter. Moreover, one AK 47 rifle with a UBL shell and one USA-made rifle's M-4 carbine have been recovered by security forces in the Shopian encounter. Jammu and Kashmir: One Terrorist Killed in Overnight Encounter With Security Forces in Rawalpora Area of Shopian.

IGP Kashmir congratulated Shopian Police and security forces for eliminating JeM commander terrorist Sajjad Afghani in the encounter. On Sunday, a terrorist identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, son of late Abdul Rehman Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora Shopian was killed during the encounter. Police informed that Jahangir was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Check Tweets:

JeM commander Sajjad Afghani, who was killed in Shopian encounter, was involved in the recruitment of new youths into terrorism. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

On Monday, firing resumed between the terrorists and security forces at Rawalpora in Shopian district after a lull of 24 hours. Police informed that the encounter, which had resumed at Rawalpora, had entered its third day today, started on Saturday after specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army's 34 RR and the CRPF.

During the search operation, after the presence of terrorists was ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, the terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated leading to an encounter. Due to darkness, the operation was suspended. However, the cordon remained intact throughout night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).