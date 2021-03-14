Srinagar, March 14: One terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The gunfight between the security forces and terrorists began on Saturday night in Rawalpora area of Shopian district. Reports inform that the joint operation is currently underway. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

According to details by Police, security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning in Rawalpora area of the district following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Here's the tweet:

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Rawalpora area of Shopian, in an encounter with security forces that began yesterday. The joint operation is underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/OjsIxKamNw — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Earlier this week, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had launched a search operation at Kandipora in Bijbehara area of the district following information about presence of militants there.

In February, a similar encounter was reported from Jammu and Kashmir in which three unidentified militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts. Police informed that two policemen were injured in the gunbattle, following which they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

