Bhopal, March 8: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man died by suicide following the death of his grandson. Police officals said that the deceased, identified as Ramavatar, ended his life by jumping into the funeral pyre of his grandson in Sidhi district. Ramavatar's grandson Abhayraj Yadav (34) had hanged himself after killing his wife.

The incident occurred in Siholia village under Bahri police station of Sidhi district. Gayatri Tiwari, SDOP said that deceased Abhayraj Yadav ended his life by hanging himself after killing his wife Savita Yadav (30) on Friday, March 7, reports FPJ. The couple's last rites were conducted on the same evening in the presence of villagers. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

It is reported that Abhayraj's death left Ramavatar shocked and traumatised. On Saturday morning, Tiwari received information that the grandfather also died by suicide by jumping into his grandson's funeral pyre. Ramavatar's charred body was found on the pyre. She also said that the reason behind Savita's killing was not known yet. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

The SDOP also said that an investigation into the murder and subsequent suicide cases is underway. In a separate incident in Katni, a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found hanging at their home on Saturday, March 8. Police officials said that the woman killed herself along with her toddler, after her in-laws denied her permission to visit "mayka" (maternal home).

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).