Mumbai, May 30: In an unfortunate incident, Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday evening. After the incident, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar, who is also a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing of the singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

While addressing a press conference regarding Moose Wala's alleged killing, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed as a result of inter-gang rivalry. He also said that Canada-based Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi are responsible for the killing. Sidhu Moosewala Dead: From Punjabi Singing to Politics, A Look at The Life And Times of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

"Prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Lucky Patial group. The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala's murder citing it be the retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera," DGP Bhawra said.

But the question that persists is who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, who have been named in the gruesome murder of the popular Punjabi singer that has left not only Punjab but the whole country in shock. Police officials also suspect that Sidhu Moose Wala's alleged killing could be a result of the killing of the Akali Dal leader, Vicky Middukhera.

According to sources, 33-year-old Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader also popularly known as Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021. There were strong allegations that Punjabi singer Moosewala had directed his manager Shagunpreet Singh to execute the killing of the Akali Dal leader. It was also alleged that Singh had hired members of the Kaushal gang to execute the killing of Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Delhi Police Suspect Punjabi Singer's Murder To Be Revenge For Vicky Middukhera's Killing.

However, in April, Singh fled abroad after his name cropped up in the investigation. Since then, Moosewala had been on the radar of Goldy Brar and the Bishnoi gang. Several reports also claimed that the Vikramjit was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who at present is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017.

On the other hand, Goldy Brar whose real name is Satinder Singh is considered to be one of the close associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is involved in multiple criminal cases. In 2021, a court in Punjab's Faridkot district issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar. The arrest warrant was issued over Brar's alleged involvement in the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. The 34-year-old Congress leader died after he was shot 12 times by two unidentified assailants in Faridkot.

