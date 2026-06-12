Sign Forgery Case: CID Issues Fresh Summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Seeks Second Round of Questioning on June 14

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a fresh summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, calling him in for a second round of questioning on June 14. The move comes after investigators reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the answers Banerjee provided during an extensive interrogation session at the agency's Bhawani Bhawan headquarters.

An agency official confirmed that the ongoing inquiry is focused on an alleged signature forgery case. Banerjee had appeared before the state's premier investigation agency following a prior notice, where he faced detailed questioning regarding his purported involvement or knowledge of the matter. Sukanta Majumdar Defends Legal Action Against Mamata Banerjee, CID Probe into Abhishek Banerjee.

According to investigative sources, the responses provided by the senior TMC leader during the first session left several critical gaps, prompting the department to issue a quick follow-up summons to clarify unresolved discrepancies. CID Officials Reach Abhishek Banerjee's Residence in Connection with Signature Forgery Case Probe.

The TMC has consistently maintained that investigative actions against its top leadership are politically motivated, though the state CID maintains that the process is strictly bound by legal procedures. Banerjee is expected to appear before the investigative team on June 14 to address the supplementary queries.

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