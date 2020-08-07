Barwani, August 7: A video of two policemen assaulted a man belonging to the Sikh community has surfaced on social media. The assault took place in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Friday. The video was shared by Shrimoni Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress leader Kamal Nath, who urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take action against responsible cops. Video of Punjabi Driver Beaten by Delhi Police Goes Viral; CM Amarinder Singh Seeks Amit Shah’s Intervention.

The video showed two policemen dragging and thrashing a Sikh man on the road. Sharing the video, Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: "Too shocking for words! The barbaric & humiliating attack on Giani Prem Singh Granthi & other Sikhs in MadhyaPradesh is utterly inhuman & unacceptable. I urge CM

@ChouhanShivraj to set an example of punitive action against those who treat the sword of the nation with such contempt (sic)." Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Condemns Attempts Reportedly Made by Pakistan to Convert Sikh Gurdwara into Mosque in Lahore.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Condemns Thrashing of on Sikh Man in Barwani:

Too shocking for words! The barbaric & humiliating attack on Giani Prem Singh Granthi & other Sikhs in MadhyaPradesh is utterly inhuman & unacceptable.I urge CM @ChouhanShivraj to set an example of punitive action against those who treat the sword of the nation with such contempt pic.twitter.com/oNzkgmdh2I — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 7, 2020

The Sikh man's turban was also removed during the beating. Reacting to the viral video, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted in Hindi: "It is an insult to the sacred religious traditions of Sikhism through tyranny and hooliganism. Such incidents cannot be tolerated. I demand from the government that the culprits should be taken strict action immediately. The victim must get justice."

Kamal Nath Demands Action Against Cops Who Assaulted Sikh Man:

मध्य प्रदेश के बड़वानी के पलसूद में प्रेम सिंह ग्रंथी जो की वर्षों से पुलिस चौकी के पास एक छोटी सी दुकान लगाकर अपना जीवन यापन करते आ रहे है। उनको वहाँ की पुलिस ने अमानवीय तरीक़े से पिटा , उनकी पगड़ी उतार दी , बाल पकड़ कर बुरी तरह से सड़क पर उनकी पिटाई की। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qxHF5BrHYo — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 7, 2020

Taking cognizance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, in a tweet, said two policemen - ASI Sitaram Bhatnagar and head constable Mohan Jamre - have been suspended. "Barwani incident has pained my heart. I will not tolerate such barbarism and anarchy under no circumstances. The guilty will be punished for their misdeeds," he tweeted. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur had also shared the video and sought exemplary action from Chouhan against the guilty cops.

