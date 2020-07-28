Punjab, July 28: After reports that attempts were being made to convert a famous gurdwara in Lahore into a mosque, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the action. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into a mosque." He further urged EAM Sr S Jaishankar to covey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence.

India on Monday lodged a protest with the Pakistan High Commission over reports of the conversion of Gurudwara to a mosque. Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Taru Ji is a historical place where "Bhai Taru Ji made a supreme sacrifice in 1745", according to reports. The place holds great relevance and considered sacred by Sikhs and the incident has been viewed with grave concern in India. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Govt Presents Bill to Give Right of Appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav Under ICJ's Ruling.

Here's what Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted:

Strongly condemn attempts being made to convert holy Gurdwara Sri Shahidi Asthan in Lahore, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, into mosque. Urge @DrSJaishankar to convey Punjab's concerns in strongest terms to Pakistan to safeguard all Sikh places of reverence. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 28, 2020

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, a Pakistani Government official of the Evacuee Trust Property Board has apparently submitted a complaint to Pakistan Police authorities in Lahore to take action against a local resident of Lahore attempting to instigate people against the Pakistani local Sikh community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).