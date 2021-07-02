Mumbai, July 2: Smoking helps "prevent and relieve" COVID-19 infection, the Mumbai Bidi Tambakhu Vyapari Sangh (MBTVS) recently submitted before the Bombay High Court citing studies. Another body of tobacco traders, the Federation of Retailers Association of India, told the Bombay High Court that smokers are not more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. The two submissions came when the court was hearing a PIL on COVID-19 management in Maharashtra. Smoking Affects Immunity, Increases COVID-19 Risk: Experts.

Citing media reports and research studies, the MBTVS claimed that "nicotine as a potential preventive agent against Covid-19 infection". Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam, representing the Federation of Retailers Association of India, cited a report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to assert that smoking has little or no effect on COVID-19 patients. North Korea Bans Smoking in Public Places to Help People With 'Hygienic Living Environment': Reports.

"Whether smoking is good or bad, there is no dispute. The dispute is if cigarette smokers are at a higher risk of getting covid. The CSIR pan India study says they are not because of excess production of mucus in the lungs," Kadam was quoted by LiveLaw as saying. After hearing the two organisations, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni allowed their applications to intervene in the proceedings.

The court was hearing a plea to decide whether or not smokers are at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus so that appropriate directions are issued to the Maharashtra government. Earlier this week, the state informed the court that it had not yet decided on taking any action against the production and sale of cigarettes and beedis over a possible link between smoking and COVID-19.

