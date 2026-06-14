Solapur Road Accident: 14 Pilgrims, Including Children, Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Roadside Well (Watch Videos)

At least 14 pilgrims, including five to six children, were killed on Sunday after their pickup vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a roadside well in Maharashtra's Solapur district. The fatal incident occurred on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur road near Tandulwadi village in the Malshiras taluka.

The victims, all residents of Ranjani village in the Pandharpur taluka, were returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Mhaswad. According to preliminary reports, a local resident, Sagar Chougule, was traveling with his family members when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. Raigad Road Accident: 8 Killed After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into 1,000-Foot Gorge in Maharashtra; Rescue Operation On (Watch Videos).

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. All the victims were extracted from the well and transported to the sub-district hospital in Pandharpur, where they were pronounced dead. Maharashtra: 4 Killed in Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle and Private Bus on Parbhani-Pathri Highway.

Pilgrims Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Well in Solapur

A major accident occurred on the Mhaswad–Pandharpur Road near Tandulwadi village in Malshiras taluka after a pickup vehicle reportedly suffered a brake failure and fell into a well. Eight people lost their lives in the incident. The victims were devotees returning to their… pic.twitter.com/CHt8kd64by — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2026

A horrific accident occurred near Tandulwadi village on the Mhaswad–Pandharpur road in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district. A pickup vehicle plunged into a well, resulting in the death of 14 people. #Solapur #Accident #Maharashtra #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/tCX8Mdlz5y — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) June 14, 2026

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the vehicle going off the road. Road safety experts have frequently flagged the lack of barricading around roadside wells on rural highways across the region as a major hazard.

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